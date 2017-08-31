Chesapeake firefighters respond to residential structure fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the southern area of the city Thursday evening.

Crews were dispatched to Raven Road at 7:50 p.m. and arrived at 8:03 p.m. Upon arrival, they found heavy fire coming from the structure. Additional fire engines and firefighters were called to the scene to assist responding crews.

The home in question is located in the area of the city that does not have a municipal water system. The additional engines were used to shuttle water to the scene.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 9:01 pm. No injuries were reported.

It is unknown what caused the fire.