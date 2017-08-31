Checking in at Hampton Roads’ favorite theme park: Busch Gardens

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Whether you’re looking to send off the last few days of summer in style or you’re already planning your fall activities, Busch Gardens is ready for you!

To end the summer, they’ll host their final ‘Fireworks Spectacular’ on Saturday, Sept. 2nd at 9:45 p.m.

Friday, September 1st – Bier Fest begins!

More than 200 years of Oktoberfest traditions come to life as you sample traditional German food, listen to festive music, and experience all this unique Bavarian celebration has to offer.

And then, Howl-O-Scream starts later this month. From Sept. 23 – Oct. 29 guests can enjoy their favorite rides, roller coasters, attractions and fall décor during the day. Then, at 6 p.m. the park brings the spirit of Halloween to life, becoming home to a host of creepy creatures hungry for unsuspecting victims.