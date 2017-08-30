Williamsburg man accused of stealing power from neighbor’s house

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A man was charged with trespassing, larceny and destruction of property after police say he stole power from his neighbor’s house.

According to police, James Patrick Hill stole power from the house next to his in the 100 block of Sand Hill Road.

According to the neighbor’s report, Hill ran an extension cord from the neighbor’s house to his multiple times.

James City Chief Deputy Steve Rubino said the first incident was noticed on June 30 and Hill removed the extension cord.

Rubino says afterwards, Hill went back to the house and plugged the extension cord in again. A police report was filed on August 21 after the issue did not stop.

Officials said to Hill would have had to go inside of the home to plug in the cord. They say Hill damaged a craw space vent while running the cord into the house.

When police asked Hill about the incident, he said he did not have power at his own home.

Rubino said the value of the electricity is less than $200.