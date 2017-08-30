× Take a tasty tour of Tidewater

Taste Virginia is focused on all things local.

Their tours take you safely from farms to restaurants to wineries, breweries and distilleries.

You can choose from pre-set tours or put together a custom tour for your group.

These tours are not only scrumptious, they showcase cutting-edge cuisine infused with local ingredients and history.

The ‘Birthplace of American Cuisine’ tours are hosted by Patrick Evans-Hylton, a cookbook author (Popcorn, Dishing Up Virginia, Nuts), food historian, culinary advisor for the state of Virginia and member the prestigious James Beard Awards and the International Association of Culinary Professionals.

To learn more, check out their website.