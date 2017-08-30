Portsmouth Police searching for missing 12-year-old runaway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police need your help locating a 12-year-old boy who ran away from home Tuesday evening.

Detectives say Jacquez Funney was last seen in the 50 block of Grove Street around 9 p.m.

Jacquez has not had contact with family members since he left his home.

Jacquez is a black male who stands approximately 5’3” tall and weighs 103 pounds. Jacquez has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue pants with a light blue stripe on the side and a black t-shirt with the words “Only God Can Judge Me” on it.

If you have seen Jacquez Funney or know his whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.