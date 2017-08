NORFOLK, Va. – A person has been injured in a shooting in the 1700 block of Vernon Drive in Norfolk early Wednesday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 6 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a male victim – possibly a juvenile – suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The status of the victim’s injuries are unknown.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.