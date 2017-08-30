Gas prices in Hampton Roads expected to increase since Harvey, where you can get the cheapest gas

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The heavy rain from Harvey has knocked many oil refineries offline in the Gulf Coast Region of the country.

States along the lower Atlantic seaboard – including Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia and Virginia – will see high gas prices.

AAA said the average gas price across Hampton Roads is $2.16 and prices will sky rocket anywhere between 15-25 cents. It depends on the extent of the damages of the oil refineries.

It’s expected for Hampton Roads to see high gas prices within the next 10 days.

However, below are pumps with cheaper gas prices, according to gasbuddy.com.

NORFOLK

$2.04

7-Eleven 7431 Tidewater Dr & Biltmore Rd

VIRGINIA BEACH

$2.09

Arrowhead Express 5636 Princess Anne Rd

CHESAPEAKE

$2.03

Kroger 1753 Sentinel Dr

NEWPORT NEWS

$2.09

Fill & Go 10700 Warwick Blvd & Hunter Rd

HAMPTON

$2.08

7-Eleven 900 Aberdeen Rd

PORTSMOUTH

$2.01

Speedway 3301 Victory Blvd

SUFFOLK

$2.03 7-Eleven

1160 Portsmouth Blvd