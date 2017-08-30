HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Since 2011, Jonathan and Drew Scott have brought big laughs and jaw-dropping house renovations to their wildly popular HGTV home-improvement shows. Now they have a new book and one has a dancing date on another reality TV show.
Fun with the Property Brothers and which one will be dancing on TV live on Coast Live
-
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to star in home renovation show with wife
-
From Facebook to stage, the stories behind a new local comedy show on Coast Live
-
Dancing gorilla shows off ‘Splashdance’ routine at Dallas Zoo
-
Oprah tells grads secrets to her success
-
Dancing for Paws gives us a preview of a special benefit dance competition on Coast Live
-
-
Is your favorite show in danger of being canceled?
-
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron exchanged a white-knuckled handshake
-
At ‘Comic-Con for politics,’ attendees weigh in on blurred lines between politics and entertainment
-
‘Scandal’ to end after Season 7
-
Discovery agrees to buy parent of HGTV, Food Network
-
-
A Vacation from Reality on Coast Live
-
How one couple is building a big retirement with a tiny house on Coast Live
-
The original Catwoman pays tribute to her Batman — ‘the finest ever’