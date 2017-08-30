How you can donate to Harvey victims

NORFOLK Va. – Houston faces millions of dollars in destruction after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas.

Thousands have been displaced from their homes and the need for help continues to grow.

It’s important to be cautious when choosing where to make donations for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

According to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, people often use natural disasters such as hurricanes to set up fake charities.

If you would like to help, the local Red Cross is accepting monetary donations that will go directly to providing supplies, food, first aid and recovery efforts for victims.

Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint in Norfolk is donating 100 percent of it’s proceeds this week to the victims of Harvey.

PETA is asking for donations to help animals in the disaster and for disaster relief.

If you have an open room or place to rent for free, Airbnb is waiving all service fees for those impacted by the disaster who are checking in between August 23 and September 25 labeled under urgent accommodations.

FEMA has asked that you do not send clothes old or new to the disaster area, because they will not be accepted. On their site, they say it is best to make a financial donation through a trusted charity or organization.