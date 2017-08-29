Warnings of flash flooding, rip currents in Outer Banks ahead of coastal system

DARE COUNTY, N.C.: The Dare County Department of Emergency Management says flash flooding is possible as a coastal system barrels across the Outer Banks on Tuesday.

If flooding occurs it is expected impact the soundside of the islands and could make for hazardous travel.

Heavy rains and winds are also expected to create dangerous surf conditions, the department says. Residents and visitors are advised to stay out of the water.

All of Dare County remains under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flash Flood Watch.

Latest Forecast | Interactive Radar | Closings and Delays | Warnings