The Ellen DeGeneres Show sends a seven-year-old history buff to Colonial Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Ellen may not have visited the Old Dominion State herself, but her show did give a young history buff the chance to explore one of the nation’s oldest English settlements.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” sent seven-year-old Macey Hensley and her family on an RV trip across the United States in the latest installment of “Go RVing with Macey” and they made a stop in Colonial Williamsburg. The historic foundation posted the video on their official Facebook page Tuesday.

Macey dressed up in 17th century clothing and adapted to colonial life quite well as she visited the Governor’s Palace and chatted up several famous historical figures, including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

Throughout the entire trip, Macey dropped a number of history facts and documented her trip in several video diaries.

“I love history so much just because you can learn a lot from it,” Macey said. “Learning? I love to learn!”

Watch the video above.