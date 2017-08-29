Support the Alzheimer’s Association by eating Chipotle

VIRGINIA – You can help fight Alzheimer’s disease by eating at one of your favorite restaurants!
Chipotle Mexican Grill will host a fundraiser across all Virginia Chipotle locations to support the Alzheimer’s Association on September 7 from 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant chain will donate 50 percent of its sales to the organization when customers dine at any location in the Old Dominion State.
Chipotle will partner with the Alzheimer’s Association leading up to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Washington, D.C., on October 14. The event is part of the world’s largest effort to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Here is a list of all Chipotle locations in Hampton Roads:
3510 VON SCHILLING DR.,
HAMPTON, VA 23666
12300 JEFFERSON AVE., SUITE 200
NEWPORT NEWS, VA 23602
6216 COLLEGE DRIVE, SUITE 101,
SUFFOLK, VA 23435
1501 COLLEY AVENUE,
NORFOLK, VA 23517
333 WATERSIDE DRIVE, SUITE 101,
NORFOLK, VA 23510
1087 N MILITARY HWY,
NORFOLK, VA 23502-2438
300 CONSTITUTION DR.,
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23462
836 EDEN WAY NORTH, STE 147
CHESAPEAKE, VA 23320
1724 LASKIN ROAD,
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23451
2701 N. MALL DR, SUITE 108
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23452
3380 PRINCESS ANNE RD., 115,
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23456-2620
2137 UPTON DRIVE, STE 328,
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23454
