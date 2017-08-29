Support the Alzheimer’s Association by eating Chipotle

VIRGINIA – You can help fight Alzheimer’s disease by eating at one of your favorite restaurants!

Chipotle Mexican Grill will host a fundraiser across all Virginia Chipotle locations to support the Alzheimer’s Association on September 7 from 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant chain will donate 50 percent of its sales to the organization when customers dine at any location in the Old Dominion State.

Chipotle will partner with the Alzheimer’s Association leading up to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Washington, D.C., on October 14. The event is part of the world’s largest effort to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Here is a list of all Chipotle locations in Hampton Roads:

3510 VON SCHILLING DR.,

HAMPTON, VA 23666

12300 JEFFERSON AVE., SUITE 200

NEWPORT NEWS, VA 23602

6216 COLLEGE DRIVE, SUITE 101,

SUFFOLK, VA 23435

1501 COLLEY AVENUE,

NORFOLK, VA 23517

333 WATERSIDE DRIVE, SUITE 101,

NORFOLK, VA 23510

1087 N MILITARY HWY,

NORFOLK, VA 23502-2438

300 CONSTITUTION DR.,

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23462

836 EDEN WAY NORTH, STE 147

CHESAPEAKE, VA 23320

1724 LASKIN ROAD,

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23451

2701 N. MALL DR, SUITE 108

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23452

3380 PRINCESS ANNE RD., 115,

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23456-2620

2137 UPTON DRIVE, STE 328,

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23454

