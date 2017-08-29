Redskins QB Colt McCoy, a Texas native, donates boat, funds to assist in Harvey Recovery

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – This season, Redskins backup quarterback Colt McCoy changed his jersey number from 16 to 12. 12 is the number he wore in college for the Texas Longhorns. He achieved such a legendary career in Austin, his number 12 jersey is now retired by The University of Texas. But more than eight years since he last took a snap for the Longhorns, McCoy is still making an impact in the Lone Star State.

According to Redskins.com, in response to the devastation from Hurricane Harvey, a storm which brought torrential rainfall throughout the Houston, Texas region, McCoy, who still has family and friends in the region, is doing his part to assist.

McCoy tells the team site he has lent his personal 16-foot skiff boat to a group of friends, one of them including former Texas football teammate Jordan Shipley, to assist in relief efforts to help evacuate families around the west side of Houston. He has also donated funds to a couple of organizations that will help purchase more boats to help canvas flooded areas, bringing supplies and transportation to those stranded by the storm.

“That’s the least I can do from here,” McCoy told the website. “It’s tough. I don’t have a family in Houston, but everybody in America knows somebody from Houston — there’s six million people there. It certainly has affected a lot of my friends and family. I’m just trying to do the things that I can from up here to help out.”

McCoy, who grew up in Tuscola, Texas, played high school football at Jim Ned before moving on to Texas. As a Longhorn, Colt went 45-and-8 in 53 career starts. His number 12 jersey was retired October 30, 2010.