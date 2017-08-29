President Trump on recovery efforts: ‘It’s a real team and we want to do it better than ever before’

President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott praised their staffs and projected an upbeat tone at the start of their briefing on Hurricane Harvey.

“This is really my honor,” Trump said inside a garage in Corpus Christi, calling Texas a “special place” that will come back from the catastrophic flooding.

Trump said “we have had a tremendous group of folks” working on recovery efforts — including Brock Long of FEMA, who he said “has become very famous on television.” “It’s a real team and we want to do it better than ever before,” Trump proclaimed.