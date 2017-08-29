Port of Hampton Roads closed to deep sea traffic due to weather

NORFOLK, Va. – The Port of Hampton Roads will be closed to commercial vessels Tuesday due to weather conditions, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., the Captain of the Port of Hampton Roads set Port Condition X-ray due to the approach of gale force winds.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the port is also closed to deep sea traffic, meaning commercial vessels will be prohibited from entering and departing the Chesapeake Bay unless permission is granted by the Captain of the Port. This is due to forecasted winds and waves at the mouth of the bay.

The closure is expected to last into the evening on Tuesday, but ultimately depends on the actual wind and weather conditions.

Vessels can move within the port but should do so with extreme caution.

Deep draft vessels anchored near Cape Charles are required to ask permission from the Captain of the Port if they intend to move within the port.

Vessels traveling from Baltimore and planning to exit the Chesapeake Bay are not permitted to travel south of York Spit Channel Buoys 37 and 38 during the port closure.

Facility operators and agents should contact the Sector Hampton Roads office at (757) 638-6635 to request permission for vessels anticipating to enter the Chesapeake Bay.

All facility and vessel operators should continue to make heavy weather preparations to include ensuring all loose cargo, cargo equipment, and debris are secured safely. All vessel mooring should be reinforced.

Also, vessels should maintain a continuous listening watch on VHF-FM channel 16.