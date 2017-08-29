New issuance schedule for SNAP benefits starts September 1

RICHMOND – A new issuance schedule for Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program begins September 1.

The new schedule may result in the day some clients receive their SNAP benefits.

Case Number (not EBT card number) August 2017 September 2017 and after Case numbers ending in 0, 1, 2, or 3 1st day of month 1st day of month Case numbers ending in 4 or 5 1st day of month 4th day of month Case numbers ending in 6, 7, 8, 9 1st day of month 7th day of month

Clients were notified of the changes via mail, social media and through local social services departments.

“We began notifying SNAP clients of this change in August in order to assist families in properly planning for a possible delay in receiving their September benefits.” said Thomas Steinhauser, director of benefit programs for the Virginia Department of Social Services. “Our priority in this process was to ensure all clients were informed and equipped with information to help meet their needs during this transition.”

SNAP clients can call 2-1-1 to learn of food resources that might be available to supplement their needs through the migration to the new staggered issuance schedule.

Clients are also encouraged to call the Enterprise Customer Service Center at (855) 635-4370 with any questions related to their SNAP benefit issuance date, particularly any changes that may be effective as of September 1.