HAMPTON ROADS, Va - It’s never too late to chase your dreams, and as our partners at Growing Bolder show, Lifelong Learning can happen at any age. As proof, we meet Vivian Carrington, also known on her college campus as Miss Vi.
Meet Miss Vi, a 76 year-old student and inspiration on Coast Live
-
The story of one man’s second chapter that surprised even himself on Coast Llive
-
A Former Track Star Makes a Leap of Faith on Coast Live
-
A couple decides to make a final gift of compassion on Coast Live
-
Former Olympic Champ Rowdy Gaines is Growing Bolder on Coast Live
-
The touching story of a life saved and a hero lost on Coast Live
-
-
To escape the summer heat we tag along for an Antarctic adventure on Coast Live
-
A Lifetime of Clowning Around on Coast Live
-
Remembering Normandy on Coast Live
-
Fight your nightmares for a better night’s sleep
-
Stepping Outside your Comfort Zone on Coast Live
-
-
What’s at stake for older dads?
-
An inspiring story of facing the fear of a cancer diagnosis on Coast Live
-
American kids want the world’s refugees to know they’re not forgotten