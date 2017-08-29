Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Dare County

Meet Miss Vi, a 76 year-old student and inspiration on Coast Live

Posted 5:23 pm, August 29, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - It’s never too late to chase your dreams, and as our partners at Growing Bolder show, Lifelong Learning can happen at any age. As proof, we meet Vivian Carrington, also known on her college campus as Miss Vi.