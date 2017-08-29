Here’s when to watch Thursday night’s Kevin Can Wait, Big Brother, and Zoo

This week’s Thursday night prime time lineup is being preempted by the Washington Redskins vs. Green Bay Packers preseason football game.

Here’s when you can set your DVR to catch this week’s Thursday night episodes of Kevin Can Wait, Big Brother and Zoo:

Kevin Can Wait will air on WTKR overnight Friday into Saturday at 2:07 a.m.

A second episode of Kevin Can Wait will air on WTKR overnight Friday into Saturday at 2:37 a.m.

Big Brother will air on WTKR overnight Thursday into Friday at 1:37 a.m.

Zoo will air on WTKR overnight Thursday into Friday at 2:37 a.m.

You can always check the schedule for your favorite CBS shows right here on WTKR.com

Click here for the WTKR Program Schedule.