U.S. Marshals looking for convicted sex offenders in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – The U.S. Marshals are looking for four convicted sex offenders who are all longtime Hampton Roads residents.

All four of them are wanted on outstanding warrants for failing to register as a sex offender with the Virginia State Police.

Three of the four are also wanted by Virginia Beach Police on probation violation charges.

Lloyd “Half-Pint” Howard is a Norfolk resident known to frequent the Lindenwood area. He was convicted of rape in Norfolk in 1986. A warrant was issued for him on July 16, 2013. He is also wanted out of Virginia Beach for a probation violation under an original charge of drug possession.

Linwood Tyner Jr. is known to frequent Ocean View and Virginia Beach. He was convicted of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian in Virginia Beach in 2008. A warrant was issued for him on April 10, 2014. He is also wanted out of Virginia Beach for a probation violation under an original charge of custodial indecent liberties.

Vergis Land is a longtime Norfolk resident with a history of being homeless. He was convicted of aggravated sexual battery in Virginia Beach in 1997. A warrant was issued for his arrest on August 13, 2015. He is also wanted out of Virginia Beach for a probation violation under an original charge of aggravated sexual battery.

Venny Lonnie Green is a longtime Norfolk resident with a history of being homeless. He was convicted of criminal sexual act in the first degree in New York in 1996. A warrant was issued for his arrest on June 15, 2017.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2.

A reward of up to $500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.