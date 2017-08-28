Taylor Heinicke, former ODU standout, engineers game-winning drive for NFL’s Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Taylor Heinicke, Old Dominion’s former record-setting quarterback, has not taken a snap in a Monarchs’ uniform since 2015. However, ODU head football coach Bobby Wilder says Heinicke was the talk of ODU’s football facility Monday morning.

Sunday, playing in a preseason game for the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, Heinicke engineered a 14 play, 63 yard, game-winning drive including running in a two-point conversion on the game’s final play to beat the 49ers, 32-31.

“You get thrown in right there, the fourth quarter, 2-minute drill to go win the game, every quarterback dreams of that,” Heinicke told Vikings.com. “That’s what you go to bed thinking about, going to win the game, and fortunately we did it. I think we executed pretty well, but there’s going to be a lot of things that we can look at on film and see how we can do it easier.”