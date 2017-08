LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Injuries have prevented Redskins starting nose tackle Phil Taylor from playing in an NFL game since 2014. His latest injury will cost him the 2017 season.

ESPN’s John Keim reports an MRI on the quad injury Taylor suffered in Sunday’s preseason game vs. Cincinnati will cause him to miss the entire season.

Redskins nose tackle Phil Taylor will miss the season because of his quad injury suffered Sunday, a source said…. https://t.co/wCPCy4bjxh — John Keim (@john_keim) August 28, 2017

Washington signed Taylor in January. In 44 career games, all with Cleveland, Taylor has 109 tackles and seven sacks.

Can confirm. Tough break. Had worked really hard to make it back after injuries since 2014. https://t.co/46zIPRyyNz — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) August 28, 2017

Damn man…. SICK for my guy @PhilTaylor98 — Will Compton (@_willcompton) August 28, 2017