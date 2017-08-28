× Man killed in Lincoln Street shooting

Norfolk – A section of Lincoln Street near Brambleton Avenue has been blocked off as Norfolk Police investigate a shooting that claimed a man’s life.

According to Norfolk Police, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Monday. They say the initial call was for someone suffering from a gunshot wound, after arriving to the 700 block of Lincoln Street, police say they found a man lying dead in the street.

Police have not released any additional information about the shooting. They are asking anyone with information to take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.