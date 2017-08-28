NFL, MLB, NCAA games shifted out of Houston due to flooding from Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas – Major League Baseball announced Monday the upcoming Astros home series vs. the Rangers has been relocated to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, home of the Rays. The Astros will be considered the home team and will bat last, and the games will have a first pitch slated for 7:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. CT on Tuesday, 7:10 p.m./6:10 p.m. on Wednesday and 1:10 p.m./12:10 p.m. on Thursday.

“The safety of our fans, players and staff remain our main priority,” said Astros president of business operations Reid Ryan. “We are extremely grateful to the Tampa Bay Rays organization for allowing us to use their facility. We’ll make a decision on this weekend’s series vs. the Mets in the upcoming days as we continue to monitor the conditions. In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by the hurricane.”

Due to public safety concerns, Thursday’s Dallas Cowboys-Houston Texans preseason game originally scheduled to be played in Houston at 7 p.m. CT has been relocated to AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Kickoff on Thursday will remain at 7 p.m. CT. Details on tickets, parking and other game day logistics will be announced later this week.

ESPN announced the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff between LSU and BYU will be relocated to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans from its original location at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will be played at 8:30 CDT and televised live on ESPN.

“Efforts are underway in New Orleans and we will work with the fans, the Superdome, the New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau and both schools throughout the week to ensure the most optimal game day experience for all,” said Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of college sports programming and events.

The AdvoCare Texas Kickoff was relocated due the devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey to Houston and the surrounding areas.

“ESPN had to make a difficult decision and we are well aware of the awful circumstance that led to this move,” said LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva. “Every storm is different, but we in Louisiana understand a little about what all of those in Harvey’s path are going through right now. It’s heartbreaking and our prayers go out to all who are impacted.”

The NFL Foundation will match Mr. McNair and the Texans’ $1 million contribution to the United Way Relief Fund to address the immediate needs of those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The total $2 million contribution will support first response efforts by the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and the United Way of Greater Houston.

MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association also announced that the parties will jointly donate $1 million to various relief efforts for the damage throughout the state of Texas created by Hurricane Harvey, including to the American Red Cross.