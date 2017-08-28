Newport News pharmacy robbed at knifepoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are investigating a robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at 13000 Warwick Blvd.

It happened on August 25 around 5:30 a.m.

Clerks told police a man came into the store, got behind the counter, pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk open the register.

He also demanded that the clerk open the second drawer and took money.

Then, the suspect forced the clerks into the officer and demanded the safe to be opened.

After the robbery, the man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber is described as a black man wearing a dark green hooded sweatshirt tied tight around his face.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.