HAMPTON ROADS, Va - It’s a pivotal point in your life - your baby is born. But what can be the happiest time in your life can also come with feelings of daunting uncertainty. Here with tricks and tips to help ease new moms and dads into parenthood is mom and CEO of momtrends.com Nicole Feliciano.
Ideas to help ease new moms and dads into parenthood on Coast Live
-
Summer Hacks for Busy Moms on Coast Live
-
Parents of newborn battling life-threatening illness are warning others
-
Joy Ministries hosts Mother’s Day celebration for single moms
-
Convicted Oklahoma child molester moves next door to victim
-
Tennis player with autism slices up the competition
-
-
Births to older moms rise as teen birth rate drops
-
Births to older moms rise as teen birth rate drops
-
Planned Parenthood honors Gov. McAuliffe with award
-
Morning Rounds: Ending Emotional Eating
-
5 Tips for Bike to Work Week
-
-
10 ways to make fast food healthier for your kids
-
Officer helps family after 12-year-old girl is caught stealing $2 shoes for young sister
-
Advice for folks with aging parents on Coast Live