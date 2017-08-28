Hampton Roads prepares as heavy rain and strong winds are predicted Tuesday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Heavy rain and strong winds could impact your day Tuesday. Many around the region are bracing the possibility of intense weather and taking precautions right now.

“It floods at the end of this street and that street,” said Kitty Wolf. News 3 met up with her in Olde Towne Portsmouth in an area that is prone to flooding.

After 28 years of experience dealing with Mother Nature that section of the city, Wolf took action and moved her car to higher ground Monday night. Wolf said her husband’s car got flooded years ago.

“It was definitely a learning lesson. You don’t have to tell us twice,” she said.

“The biggest thing they can do is stay informed,” said Erin Sutton, Director of the Office of Emergency Management in Virginia Beach.

She said Monday crews in the city of Virginia Beach were preparing by clearing storms drains, checking generators, and warning the public about potential problems Tuesday.

“We are saturated,” Sutton said. “We’ve had rain so everybody should be keeping an eye out make sure your drains are clear, making sure you’re clearing your patio furniture, making sure that it’s anchored down or put away, clear up the debris around your house because we are expecting 50 to 60 mile an hour winds.”

The Coast Guard also issuing a warning Monday.

“For the professional mariners it is it time to use extreme caution and for the recreational mariners it’s time to stay home,” said Captain Kevin Carroll, the Coast Guard Deputy Sector Commander.

Carroll said one vessel was supposed to leave Tuesday afternoon to deliver a shipment but will now stay in place because the water could be too dangerous.

“We take some very deliberate measures to ensure the safety of the Port but most importantly the safety of the mariners,” said Carroll.

Information from the U.S. Coast Guard:

“Facility operators should make preparations to ensure all loose cargo, cargo equipment, and debris are secured safely. All vessel moorings should be reinforced. Vessels at facilities shall stow all unnecessary gear, ensure proper moorings, and carefully monitor cargo operations. Vessels anchored should make preparations for heavy weather and maintain a continuous listening watch on VHF-FM channel 16. For a complete listing of all recommended storm preparations, facilities and vessel operators are strongly encouraged to review the Port of Hampton Roads Maritime Hurricane Contingency Plan, Annex A, Tab C. This plan may be found online under “Local Contingency Plans” at: http://homeport.uscg.mil/mycg/portal/ep/portDirectory.do?tabId=1&cotpId=26. For current port conditions, call (757) 668-5555, option 3. Visit www.nhc.noaa.gov for more information on the weather and its projected path.”

Information from Virginia Beach City Officials:

“The City of Virginia Beach, through its Office of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service/Wakefield, are monitoring a weather system that could bring heavy rain, rough surf, possible tidal flooding and gale force winds to Virginia Beach, especially along the Chesapeake Bay, and Southside Hampton Roads. The National Weather Service has issued a small craft advisory for the Chesapeake Bay through 4 a.m. Tuesday. City departments are making appropriate storm preparations to include checking storm drains and pump stations, inspecting and securing equipment and reviewing staffing to support emergency conditions. A couple of early notifications: The Concert Series event tomorrow night (Tuesday, Aug. 29) at 31st Street will be rescheduled, new date TBD.

Waste Management Division has suspended bulky item collections that had been scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday, Aug. 29). Residents can take a number of simple steps to prepare themselves, including: Remove and secure objects outside your home and business that may become projectiles during high winds. Sign up for VBAlert at www.vbgov.comVBAlert to get emergency alerts from the City of Virginia Beach via text message and/or email. Visit www.Ready.govfor a good list of supplies to have on hand, including drinking water, a first-aid kit, non-perishable food, a radio, flashlight and batteries, phone charger and blankets. Have a family emergency plan in place. Plan and practice evacuation routes from home, work and school that are on higher ground. Be informed. Learn more about steps you can take now to prepare for an emergency. Look for emergency preparedness information at https://www.ready.gov/severe-weather and www.VBgov.com/beprepared. The city encourages all individuals in the region to listen to NOAA Weather Radio and its local news to monitor for severe weather updates and directions provided by local officials.”

Information from the City of Norfolk: