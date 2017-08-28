Death investigation underway following shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is conducting a death investigation after initially responding to what was reported as a shooting in the 400 block of Dare Avenue Monday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 7:44 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers heard additional gunfire coming from a residence in the area. A preliminary investigation has revealed that an armed adult male entered an occupied dwelling, and shots were fired by unknown persons while the subject was inside the home.

The armed individual that entered the home was located by responding officers just outside of the home and appeared to be suffering from possible cardiac arrest. The subject was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries reported from this incident.

The Hampton Police Division’s SWAT team was activated to clear the house and ensure that there were no other individuals inside the home. There were no weapons discharged by HPD during this incident.

The case is still active and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. There is no further information.

