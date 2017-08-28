Boy seriously injured after being struck by vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A young boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a car on Kennebeck Avenue and Sewells Point Road Monday night.

Police say around 9:40 p.m. police were called to the 3100 block of Sewells Point Road and Kennebeck Avenue for a motor vehicle accident involving a child riding a bicycle.

Upon arrival, police found young boy lying in the street after being stuck by a car. Police say the preliminary information has revealed the driver of the vehicle was traveling southbound on Sewells Point Road when the boy entered the intersection on his bicycle and was hit by the vehicle.

The boy was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is considered to have life threatening injuries.

The Norfolk police fatality team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Police say the adult male driver remained on scene and no other injuries were reported.

There is no further information.

