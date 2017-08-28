Blake LaRussa named ODU starting QB, Jordan Hoy is backup

NORFOLK, Va. – Sophomore Blake LaRussa earned the right to enter fall camp as Old Dominion’s starting quarterback. The Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School product did not do anything to lose that right. Therefore, LaRussa will take the first snap at QB Saturday when the Monarchs open 2017 at home vs. Albany.

Head coach Bobby Wilder confirmed the news Monday at his weekly press conference. Wilder also revealed sophomore transfer Jordan Hoy won the backup job. Redshirt freshman Drayton Arnold and true freshman Steven Williams round out the depth chart.

In 2016, LaRussa appeared in 10 games after redshirting in 2015. During his ’16 action, he completed 14-of-24 passes for 140 yards and one interception.

Hoy is a transfer from Fullerton (CA) Community College. Last season, he completed 246-of-391 passes for 3,434 yards and 37 touchdowns while rushing 131 times for 712 yards and nine touchdowns.