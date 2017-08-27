Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team deploys to Texas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach based Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team has been activated to deploy to Texas.

The team has been activated by FEMA to support rescue efforts following Hurricane Harvey’s landfall in Texas. The exact location of where they will go has not yet been determined.

They left Hampton Roads Sunday evening with a water rescue package.

According to their website, “Virginia Task Force 2 is a specialized rescue organization comprised of highly trained Firefighters, Technical Rescue Technicians, EMS Personnel, Canine Handlers, Engineers and Physicians from various cities and departments located throughout the region; such as Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Franklin, James City County, Navy Regional, Newport News, Norfolk, Hampton, Williamsburg and York County.”

VA-TF2 has conducted search and rescue operations in the aftermath of numerous hurricanes. Most recently the team conducted search and rescue operations for Hurricane Matthew and Joaquin.