Texas Diaper Bank in need of donations for families displaced by Hurricane Harvey

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Texas Diaper Bank needs you to take action to help provide donations to help families affected by Hurricane Harvey.

According to the diaper bank, diapers are not provided by disaster relief agencies.

Disaster relief kits with donation supplies will go to those affected by natural disasters in Texas with diapers. If you or someone you know is in the area, they can drop off items at their location on 5415 Bandera Road, Suite 504, San Antonio, TX 78238.

If you’re not in the area, you can click here to make a cash donation.