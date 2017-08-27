Redskins battle Bengals in third preseason game

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Redskins host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the 2017 preseason Sunday, Aug. 27 before a national TV audience. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

In addition to the Redskins activating Pro Bowler Jordan Reed from the PUP list at the start of the week, the healthy return of Niles Paul to a deep tight end group has created a buzz this preseason. After missing all of the 2015 season and half of the 2016 season with injuries, Paul recorded a 16-yard touchdown reception against Green Bay last week. “Niles has been one of the most impressive guys to me in camp,” head coach Jay Gruden, who was hired by Washington after serving as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator, said. “He’s another guy, he’s like [wide receiver] Ryan Grant in that we can ask him to do anything. He’ll play in-the core Y, we’ll put him at fullback, he lines up outside. His speed looks where it was before the injuries. I mean, I think he’s had an outstanding training camp so far.”

The Redskins starters are expected to play at least a half vs. Cincinnati in the “dress rehearsal” contest of the exhibition season. With the game falling on a Sunday, it’s even more similar to a regular season week.

“It’s been a good week, good preview of how it’s going to be like in the regular season,” Gruden admitted. “From preparation, to days off, to Wednesday/Thursday/Friday practice, tomorrow we’ll have a walk through at Andrews [Joint Base Andrews] and play Sunday. So it’ll be good having an afternoon game on a Sunday. It’s good work for us against a good team.”

News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, will be at FedEx Field for the game and will provide coverage on News 3 at 10 on WGNT and News 3 at 11 on WTKR.