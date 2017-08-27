Norfolk-based helicopter squadron ready to help in Texas

NORFOLK, Va. – HSC-7 Dusty Dogs, a Norfolk-based helicopter squadron, are assisting crews with the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The squadron left from Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday to go to the area, which has seen an unprecedented amount of flooding.

The United States Coast Guard deployed an MK60 Jayhawk Helicopter and a C-130 Hercules airplane from Air Station Elizabeth City sector North Carolina to assist with hurricane relief efforts.

More than 1,000 people were rescued overnight from record flooding in the area, authorities said. The storm so far has killed two people in Texas, said authorities, who added they expect the death toll to rise.

Law enforcement agencies advised people trapped in their houses not to take shelter in their attics unless they carried axes so they could break through to their roofs and within sight of rescue workers.