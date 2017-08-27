NASA Langley to dedicate building in honor of Katherine Johnson

HAMPTON, Va. – NASA Langley is set to name a building in honor of Katherine Johnson, one of the inspirations behind the novel and film “Hidden Figures.”
On September 22, the building will be officially known as the Katherine G. Johnson Computational Research Facility.
NASA Langley calls it a “belated 99th birthday present.”
The former NASA mathematician calculated the trajectory for Alan Shepard, the first American in space. Johnson also confirmed, by hand, the launch calculations for John Glenn, the first American to circle the globe in 1962.
“It was a piece of cake,” said Johnson, joking about her legendary math skills during her time at NASA in Hampton.