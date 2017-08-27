Former Oscar Smith star Phillip Simms wins big in his head coaching debut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - After a prolific career as the quarterback for the Oscar Smith Tigers, a college journey that stopped at three different colleges, and two NFL teams, Phillip Simms has found a way to impact football in a different position.

The Chesapeake native made his debut as the head coach of the John Marshall Justices in Richmond on Saturday. They rolled over George Wythe, outscoring them 34-6 in the first half. They would go on to win 62-14, the most points John Marshall has scored in a game since 1993.

This is the first win in the season opener in five years for the Justices.