Bishop Sullivan loses a heartbreaker 14-7 to Florida powerhouse American Heritage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - It was a clash of two private school powers at the Sportsplex Saturday night.

In what would be a defensive battle, a late Bishop Sullivan turnover on downs inside their own 50 would prove to be the pendulum swing American Heritage needed to get a go-ahead touchdown score.

The Patriots out of Plantation, Florida, would get a Miles Jones rushing touchdown with less than two minutes to go and the two-point conversion to take a 14-7 lead.

The Crusaders led 7-3 at halftime. Their next game will be at the University of Maryland against St. Frances Academy.