4th Annual Kids Bash gets kids active before school starts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Local fitness group Flex Your Fitness (FYF) geared kids up for a day of capture the flag, tag, and other activities at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex for the 4th Annual Kids Bash.

More than 350 kids, divided into colored t-shirt groups, competed all afternoon in tug of war, dance battles, and many other field day type activities. Since the start of the Kids Bash, the yearly attendance has gradually increased.

"I think it's something imperative, especially in the day and time we're living in, where kids are kind of far removed from being active," said FYF CEO Joshua Banks. "I think it's imperative that we get that focus of fitness and health back into our community and most importantly back to the kids."

The goal is to continue bringing in athletes to speak to the kids and deliver motivational messages, while hopefully involving Virginia Beach's schools so that more kids can enjoy a day of fun next year.