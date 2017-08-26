× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Pleasant temperatures, turning breezy

Sunday will be another pleasant, but breezy day with highs in the upper 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a slight chance for an afternoon isolated shower. Better chances for rain Sunday night.

The mostly dry weather will be put on hold heading into the work week. We are keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure over Florida.

That low will move out into the Atlantic and slowly make its way up the East Coast in our direction. Because we are in the heart of hurricane season and conditions are fairly favorable, we will be on the lookout for the low to develop into a tropical depression or even a tropical storm as it moves our way.

Even if it doesn’t become tropical, we will still get some gusty northeast winds and scattered showers.

Another wet and windy day Tuesday. We could see the wet weather linger into Wednesday, with drier and warmer conditions to end the work week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. A slight chance for an afternoon isolated shower. Breezy. Winds: NE 10-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: NE 10-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tropical Update

Harvey is weakening as it drifts over southeastern Texas. A drift toward the south or southeast is expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track,

the center of Harvey is expected to remain inland over southeastern Texas. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Harvey is likely to weaken to a tropical depression on Sunday.

10:00 PM CDT Sat Aug 26

Location: 29.3°N 97.3°W

Moving: ENE at 1 mph

Min pressure: 994 mb

Max sustained: 50 mph

We are keeping our eye on an area of low pressure in Florida. This system has the potential to become a tropical or subtropical depression early next week after it moves off the northeast coast of Florida on Sunday. The low is forecast to move close to the southeastern coast of the United States and merge with a cold front by mid-week.

Formation chance through 48 hours: MEDIUM…40 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM…50 percent.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Meteorologist April Loveland

