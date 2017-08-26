Man accused of assaulting York-Poquoson deputy

YORK COUNTY, Va. – A man is accused of grabbing a York-Poquoson deputy by the throat.

On August 14 around 1:40 p.m., a deputy noticed someone driving a white FedEx truck, speeding, changing lanes without signaling and cutting off traffic in the 6500 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

When the officer stopped the vehicle, the driver started cursing at the deputy.

The deputy asked the man to step out of the vehicle, but he refused.

The deputy moved to the other side of the vehicle to speak to the man, who got out of the truck and started reaching into his pockets.

Due to the man’s behavior, the deputy went to grab the man’s arm and the man grabbed him by the throat. He was arrested and taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

The man, identified as Tyquan Pugh, has been charged with malicious injury of a police officer.