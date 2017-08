CAPE CHARLES, Va. – A waterspout formed off the coast of Cape Charles on Friday morning.

News 3 viewers shared pictures of the waterspout, saying it formed around 8:30 a.m. and stuck around for a few minutes before dissipating.

Waterspouts are formed when sunshine heats shallow water near the coast. Warm, moist air rises quickly to form storm clouds and easterly winds add to spin in the updraft.