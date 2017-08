NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A teen riding a bike was injured in an auto-pedestrian crash Friday night.

Police said a 17-year-old male was riding his bike near Hiden Blvd., and Warwick Blvd. around 8 p.m.

A 22-year-old male was driving the vehicle and struck the bicyclist. The driver was not injured, police said.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with possible life threatening injuries.

