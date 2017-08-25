× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Developing storm will bring an end to the party

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

We are on track for a rare pleasant late August weekend. We are expecting high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with tolerable humidity values and fairly low rain chances.

However, an area of low pressure over Florida could bring an end to the party.

That low will move out into the Atlantic and slowly make its way up the East Coast in our direction. Because we are in the heart of hurricane season and conditions are fairly favorable, we will be on the lookout for the low to develop into a tropical depression or even a tropical storm as it moves our way.

Even if it doesn’t become tropical, we will still get some gusty northeast winds and scattered showers.

The winds will start to kick in on Sunday, with rain chances increasing Sunday night and through the day on Monday.

Tuesday is also looking soggy and some of the wet weather may stick around for Wednesday.

Once the area of low pressure moves away from us, we will dry out and warm up.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Patrick Rockey

NewsChannel 3 Chief Meteorologist

Join me on Facebook HERE.

Follow me on Twitter HERE.

Check Interactive Radar here: http://wtkr.com/weather/maps-and-radar/interactive-radar/