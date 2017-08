NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews are responding to a two-alarm fire in the 7100 block of Sewells Point Road.

The fire was reported at 11 a.m.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Julian Williamson says the fire is very active and crews are using fire suppressant efforts to tackle the blaze.

This is a developing situation. Stay with News 3 for updates.

