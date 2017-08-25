Former Redskins GM Bobby Beathard a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio – Bobby Beathard, the architect of some of the greatest teams in Redskins history, is on the brink of enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Beathard, who joined the Redskins in 1978 as general manager and guided the team to a 105-63 regular season record, is a contributor finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2018. He was inducted into the Redskins Ring of Fame last season.

Known for his uncommon draft startegies, Beathard drafted Art Monk, Joe Jacoby, Darrell Green, and Charles Mann, among others.

During that time, the Redskins also collected the league’s best postseason record, going 11-3 in the playoffs with three Super Bowl appearances and two titles. The Redskins would win a third Super Bowl after the 1991, with many of the players on that roster brought in by Beathard.