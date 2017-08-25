First Warning Forecast: Tracking comfortable temperatures
Partly cloudy skies to end the work week. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. There is a slight chance for a shower this afternoon, keeping a 20 percent chance in there. High pressure will build in tonight making for a great weekend on tap. Lows tonight in the mid and upper 60s.
Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Expect mostly dry conditions under partly cloudy skies. Keeping a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower during the day on Saturday as a disturbance moves over the area. But for the most part, most folks will stay dry. Not looking at anything widespread.
Next week is looking uncertain. It will all depend on what an area of low pressure off the Florida coast does. Chance of showers for Tuesday and Wednesday. As of now, looks like the remnants of Harvey should stay to the west of us.
Today: Partly cloudy. A slight chance for an afternoon isolated shower (20%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. A slight chance for an afternoon isolated shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme
Tropical Update
Harvey strengthens to a Category 2 hurricane. Harvey will approach the middle Texas coast later today. It is still expected that Harvey will become a major (Category 3) hurricane before it reaches the Texas coast.
4:00 AM CDT Fri Aug 25
Location: 25.9°N 95.4°W
Moving: NW at 9 mph
Min pressure: 967 mb
Max sustained: 105 mph
Hurricane Tracker
Meteorologist April Loveland
For weather updates on Facebook: HERE
Follow me on Twitter: HERE
Follow me on Instagram: HERE
Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar
Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.