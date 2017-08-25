× First Warning Forecast: Tracking comfortable temperatures

Today: Partly cloudy. A slight chance for an afternoon isolated shower (20%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. A slight chance for an afternoon isolated shower (20%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Tracker

Meteorologist April Loveland

