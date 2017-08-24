USS Wasp to leave Norfolk on Monday for forward deployment in Japan

NORFOLK, Va. – The USS Wasp (LHD 1) will leave Naval Station Norfolk for the last time on Monday to head to Sasebo, Japan to serve as the forward-deployed flagship of amphibious forces there.

The move is part of the U.S. Navy’s re-balance strategy to increase presence in the Pacific Fleet.

The USS Wasp will become part of the U.S. 7th Fleet and the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) will relocate from Sasebo to San Diego to undergo modernization.

Recently, the USS Wasp was modernized to accommodate the Marine Corps variant of the Joint Strike Fighter (F-35B), which is capable of Short Take-off Landing, enabling it to operate out of a wide range of bases, both afloat and ashore. It has also received upgrades to the combat systems suite.

