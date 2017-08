NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night.

Police said two men were shot in the 2400 block of East Princess Anne Road.

Police said the men were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

