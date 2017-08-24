Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A cooler and less humid stretch
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Rain moving out, cooler air moving in… A few leftover showers will linger this morning, mainly in NC. We will see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with an isolated shower possible. Cooler and less humid air is moving in. Highs will dip into the low and mid 80s today, near or just below normal. It will be a bit breezy today with northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Highs will only climb into the low 80s tomorrow. We will see another nice mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower is possible but most areas will stay dry. Get ready for a refreshing weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies and slim rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will only reach the upper 70s with lower humidity.
Today: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%), Cooler. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 8 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme
Tropical Update
Tropical Storm Harvey is expect to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey is centered about 425 miles SSE of Port O’Conner, Texas and moving north at 10 mph. On the forecast track, Harvey will approach the southern Texas coast on Friday. Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft report that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Harvey is expected to become a hurricane by Friday.
4:00 AM CDT Thu Aug 24
Location: 23.2°N 92.8°W
Moving: N at 10 mph
Min pressure: 995 mb
Max sustained: 45 mph
Hurricane Tracker
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
August 24th
1635 First written reference to a hurricane off the Virginia coast
1975 F1 Tornado: Gloucester Co
