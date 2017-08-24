× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A cooler and less humid stretch

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain moving out, cooler air moving in… A few leftover showers will linger this morning, mainly in NC. We will see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with an isolated shower possible. Cooler and less humid air is moving in. Highs will dip into the low and mid 80s today, near or just below normal. It will be a bit breezy today with northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Highs will only climb into the low 80s tomorrow. We will see another nice mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower is possible but most areas will stay dry. Get ready for a refreshing weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies and slim rain chances both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will only reach the upper 70s with lower humidity.

Today: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%), Cooler. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Harvey is expect to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey is centered about 425 miles SSE of Port O’Conner, Texas and moving north at 10 mph. On the forecast track, Harvey will approach the southern Texas coast on Friday. Air Force Reserve and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft report that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Harvey is expected to become a hurricane by Friday.

4:00 AM CDT Thu Aug 24

Location: 23.2°N 92.8°W

Moving: N at 10 mph

Min pressure: 995 mb

Max sustained: 45 mph

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 24th

1635 First written reference to a hurricane off the Virginia coast

1975 F1 Tornado: Gloucester Co

