Suffolk woman arrested for DUI following car accident

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police arrested a woman on DUI charges after an accident in downtown Suffolk Wednesday evening.

Deborah Jeanine Theriault, 42, of Windsor, Virginia, was arrested on charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Cruelty and Injuries to Children.

Dispatchers received the call shortly after 6 p.m. and police responded to the area after people saw Theriault driving a Chevy Equinox erratically and at high speed in the 5400 block of Pruden Boulevard and on Wilroy Road.

Theriault was then seen turning onto East Constance Road, where her vehicle collided with an older model pick-up truck in the 100 block of East Constance Road, causing minor damage. Theriault’s juvenile daughter was in the vehicle at the time of the accident but was not injured. The child was released to the custody of a family member.

The investigation of the accident remains ongoing.