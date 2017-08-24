Resister to become a Hope Hero by walking to raise money to fight cancer

You can raise money to help fight cancer just by registering to walk.

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events are held in many areas and there are two locally that you can be a part of!

Everyone who signs up online and raises $25 or more by September 9 will be considered a Hope Hero and will receive a pink cape to proudly wear at the event.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is an important source of support for the American Cancer Society’s efforts to reduce the impact of breast cancer.

Marking its 25th year, Making Strides walks celebrate survivorship, pay meaningful tribute to loved ones lost, and encourage collective determination to fight for a world without breast cancer.

Click here to register.

Event information:

Virginia beach – Saturday, October 21

Registration: 8:30 a.m.

Walk: 10 a.m. – Mt. Trashmore

Newport News – Sunday, October 15

Registration: 12:30 p.m.

Walk: 2 p.m. Christopher Newport University